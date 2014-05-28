May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd.
Issue Amount S$125 million
Maturity Date June 3, 2019
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.875 pct
Payment Date June 3, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC and DMG Securities
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
