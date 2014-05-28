May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank (L Bank)

Guarantor Land of Baden Wurttemberg

Issue Amount 450 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.98

Spread 44 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT

Payment Date June 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1074364305

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)