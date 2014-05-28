BRIEF-Shandong Nanshan Aluminium plans insurance firm with partners
* Says it plans to invest 600 million yuan ($87.15 million) to set up insurance firm with registered capital of 3 billion yuan with partners
May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA)
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2018
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.645
Reoffer price 99.645
Yield 2.335 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2018 UKT
Payment Date June 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) CBA, Credit Suisse and Nomura
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1074467025
