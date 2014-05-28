May 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Wells Fargo & co

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 4, 2024

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.165

Reoffer price 99.165

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 92.2bp

Over the 1.75 pct February 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Santander GBM and WFS

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN XS1074382893

