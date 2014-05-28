MEDIA-India's 2017/18 basmati rice sowing seen up 25 pct on high demand, normal monsoon - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BANGALORE, May 28The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 39400 ICS-201(B22mm) 39800 ICS-102(B22mm) 25200 ICS-103(23mm) 29900 ICS-104(24mm) 35300 ICS-202(26mm) 42800 ICS-105(26mm) 33000 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35100 ICS-105(27mm) 43300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 33800 ICS-105MMA(27) 36700 ICS-105PHR(28) 44300 ICS-105(28mm) 39200 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 40200 ICS-105(29mm) 40500 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 40800 ICS-105(30mm) 42000 ICS-105(31mm) 43000 ICS-106(32mm) 44600 ICS-107(34mm) 58500
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Commences commercial production of coal bed methane (CBM) in Sohagpur