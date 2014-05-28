May 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Indian Rupee

Maturity Date May 28, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 98.977

Reoffer price 98.977

Yield 6.1 pct

Payment Date June 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-50

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 8.0 billion Indian Rupee

when fungible

ISIN XS0935943802

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)