* USD/INR seen opening at 58.95 versus its previous
close of 58.93/94 tracking a weakness in the euro.
* The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a basket
of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having benefited
from a shake out of long positions in sterling and further
weakness in the euro.
* Budget expectations would drive the markets in near term.
Range for the day is seen at 58.70-59.20, says Subramaniam
Sharma, director at Greenback Forex.
* Foreign fund flows into stocks and month-end demand for the
greenback from oil and other importers would be on watch.
* USD/INR seen trading at 58.93/58.95 in the offshore NDF market
* Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
* The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan
trading up 0.2 percent while the Nifty India stock futures
traded in Singapore down 0.3 percent.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre
uters.com@reuters.net)