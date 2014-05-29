* USD/INR seen opening at 58.95 versus its previous close of 58.93/94 tracking a weakness in the euro. * The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having benefited from a shake out of long positions in sterling and further weakness in the euro. * Budget expectations would drive the markets in near term. Range for the day is seen at 58.70-59.20, says Subramaniam Sharma, director at Greenback Forex. * Foreign fund flows into stocks and month-end demand for the greenback from oil and other importers would be on watch. * USD/INR seen trading at 58.93/58.95 in the offshore NDF market * Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading up 0.2 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)