* Indian shares are likely to start slightly lower, tracking mixed global cues and would trade range-bound as the monthly derivatives contracts are set to expire on Thursday. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange drop 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan gains 0.21 percent. * Asian shares consolidated their recent gains on Thursday while global bond prices surged, pushing their yields to multi-month lows, both supported by expectations of easy monetary policy. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 2.87 billion rupees ($48.75 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed. * Tata Power Co, Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Power Grid Corp, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Coal India, Cipla and DLF will be on watch as they report their January-March earnings on Thursday.