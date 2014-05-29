* Indian shares are likely to start slightly lower, tracking
mixed global cues and would trade range-bound as the monthly
derivatives contracts are set to expire on Thursday.
* NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange
drop 0.3 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding
Japan gains 0.21 percent.
* Asian shares consolidated their recent gains on Thursday while
global bond prices surged, pushing their yields to multi-month
lows, both supported by expectations of easy monetary policy.
* Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth 2.87 billion
rupees ($48.75 million) on Wednesday, provisional exchange data
showed.
* Tata Power Co, Tata Motors, Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries, Power Grid Corp,
Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Coal India, Cipla
and DLF will be on watch as they report their
January-March earnings on Thursday.
($1 = 58.8750 Indian Rupees)
