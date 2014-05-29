* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen
opening lower at 8.69 percent, tracking a rally in U.S.
treasuries.
* Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes dropped to
their lowest in nearly 11 months on Wednesday, undermined by
falls in the German bond market following weak data and more
month-end buying from institutional investors.
* The Reserve Bank of India will sell 160 billion rupees ($2.71
billion) worth of bonds on Friday, which includes a new 14-year
paper.
* Investors are also wary ahead of the central bank's policy
review on June 3. A Reuters poll out on Wednesday showed all but
three of the 52 economists polled on May 15-27 predicted the RBI
would keep interest rates on hold.
* Other key factors to watch in the near term include the
government's plans to control inflation and the upcoming budget
in July.
* The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.65-8.72 percent
band during the session.
($1 = 58.7750 Indian Rupees)
