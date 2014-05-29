* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower at 8.69 percent, tracking a rally in U.S. treasuries. * Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes dropped to their lowest in nearly 11 months on Wednesday, undermined by falls in the German bond market following weak data and more month-end buying from institutional investors. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 160 billion rupees ($2.71 billion) worth of bonds on Friday, which includes a new 14-year paper. * Investors are also wary ahead of the central bank's policy review on June 3. A Reuters poll out on Wednesday showed all but three of the 52 economists polled on May 15-27 predicted the RBI would keep interest rates on hold. * Other key factors to watch in the near term include the government's plans to control inflation and the upcoming budget in July. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.65-8.72 percent band during the session. ($1 = 58.7750 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)