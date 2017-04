* India's benchmark 10-year bonds recover from falls on Wednesday, with the yield down 1 basis point at 8.69 percent on some value-buying. * Investors still focussed on Friday's bond auction for 160 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) which includes 70 billion rupees of a new 14-year paper. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.65-8.70 percent band during the session. ($1 = 58.8750 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)