* Shares in India's Hero MotoCorp fell 2.3 percent after its January-March profit adjusted for other income lagged some analysts estimates. * The motorcycle maker's other income grew by 17.7 percent to 1.23 billion rupees compared to 1.04 billion rupees in the same quarter last year, a company filing shows. * Hero MotoCorp said on Thursday March-quarter net profit was 5.54 billion rupees versus 5.74 billion rupees last year. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)