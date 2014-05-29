* USD/INR trading at 58.88/89 versus its previous close
of 58.93/94 on the back of some continued dollar inflows but
losses in the euro versus the greenback and weaker local shares
are expected to limit a sharper downside to the pair.
* Local shares trading down 0.33 percent in early trade
and will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows.
* The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a basket
of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having benefited
from a shake out of long positions in sterling and further
weakness in the euro.
* Budget expectations would drive the markets in near term with
traders expecting a range of 58.70 to 59.20 for the day.
* Month-end dollar demand from importers is also expected to
support the pair.
* Asian currencies trading mixed compared to the dollar. See
for a snapshot.
