BRIEF-Yes Bank March-qtr profit up about 30 pct
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
* Shares in India's Unitech Ltd fall as much as 4.8 percent after posting a wider-than-expected 515.5-million-rupee($8.76 million) loss in the January-March quarter. * Unitech shares have more than doubled since the end of February on expectations policy reforms from the new Modi government would lead to a rally in the sector. * "As the stock has ran up sharply, we advice clients to encash existing positions," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage. * Shares in Unitech were down 4.3 percent to 26.70 rupees at 0530 GMT.
($1 = 58.8750 Indian rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
* March-quarter net profit 9.14 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.02 billion rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 36.3 million rupees versus loss 32.3 million rupees year ago