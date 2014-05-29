* Shares in India's Unitech Ltd fall as much as 4.8 percent after posting a wider-than-expected 515.5-million-rupee($8.76 million) loss in the January-March quarter. * Unitech shares have more than doubled since the end of February on expectations policy reforms from the new Modi government would lead to a rally in the sector. * "As the stock has ran up sharply, we advice clients to encash existing positions," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage. * Shares in Unitech were down 4.3 percent to 26.70 rupees at 0530 GMT.