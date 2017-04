* Jan-March profit for India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd may lag consensus estimates when the drug maker reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Sun Pharma to report profit of 13.35 billion rupees ($226.75 million) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 15.74 billion rupees. * Also, quarterly earnings at unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday failed to beat some analyst estimates. * Sun Pharma shares down 0.1 percent as of 0421 GMT. ($1 = 58.8750 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)