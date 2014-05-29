* Coal India's operating profit may beat consensus estimates when the miner reports January-March results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places a greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Coal India to report an operating profit of 63.73 billion rupees ($1.08 billion) in the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 59.08 billion rupees. * Coal Indian shares are down 0.8 percent as of 0424 GMT. ($1 = 58.8750 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)