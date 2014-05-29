* India's BSE index falls 0.4 percent, while the
broader NSE index is lower 0.27 percent.
* If sustained until the close, it would mark NSE's third losing
session over the previous four as shares have retreated from a
record high hit on May 16.
* Foreign investors sold Indian shares worth 2.87 billion rupees
($48.8 million) on Wednesday, as per provisional exchange data,
extending their selling streak to a third consecutive day,
marking a cumulative sales of $90.6 million in that period.
* Infosys Ltd falls 6.2 percent after its president
and board member B.G. Srinivas, seen by some investors as a
candidate to take over as CEO, resigned, becoming the latest
senior manager to leave the company.
* A stronger rupee is hitting other software services
exporters. Wipro Ltd falls 1.2 percent.
* Hero MotoCorp falls 2 percent after its
January-March profit adjusted for other income lagged some
analysts' estimates.
