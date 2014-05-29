* India's BSE index falls 0.4 percent, while the broader NSE index is lower 0.27 percent. * If sustained until the close, it would mark NSE's third losing session over the previous four as shares have retreated from a record high hit on May 16. * Foreign investors sold Indian shares worth 2.87 billion rupees ($48.8 million) on Wednesday, as per provisional exchange data, extending their selling streak to a third consecutive day, marking a cumulative sales of $90.6 million in that period. * Infosys Ltd falls 6.2 percent after its president and board member B.G. Srinivas, seen by some investors as a candidate to take over as CEO, resigned, becoming the latest senior manager to leave the company. * A stronger rupee is hitting other software services exporters. Wipro Ltd falls 1.2 percent. * Hero MotoCorp falls 2 percent after its January-March profit adjusted for other income lagged some analysts' estimates. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)