* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield stays down 1 bp at 8.69 percent and moves in a tight 2-basis-point band, as traders are cautious ahead of Friday's bond auction for 160 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) that includes 70 billion rupees of a new 14-year paper. * "Investors are watching out for the auction tomorrow for direction," said a trader with a state-owned bank. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.65-8.70 percent band during the session. ($1 = 58.8750 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)