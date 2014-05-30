* USD/INR seen opening at around 58.90 versus its previous close of 59.03/04, tracking strength in other Asian rivals. * Most other Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.1 percent. * USD/INR seen trading at 59.02/59.05 in the offshore NDF market * The yen nursed modest losses early in Asia on Friday, having retreated from multi-month highs against the euro as investors booked some profit before the weekend. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan as well as the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore trading flat. * Traders will watch domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows after foreign investors sold Indian shares worth $88.62 mln on Thursday, extending their selling streak for a fourth day. * Positions might be trimmed ahead of India's Jan-March GDP data at 1200 GMT and central bank's policy review next week. Range for the day is seen between 58.70 to 59.10. * A Reuters poll of 48 economists predicts no clear improvement in Asia's third-largest economy, which is likely to have grown by 4.8 percent from a year earlier. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)