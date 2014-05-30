* Indian shares are likely to edge higher, tracking firm Asian markets and taking cues from the Wall Street, where the S&P 500 index posted its third record closing high in four sessions. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.03 percent while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan drops 0.05 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Friday, catching a lift from another record close on Wall Street, while the dollar groaned under the pressure of slumping U.S. yields. * Overseas investors sold Indian shares worth of 5.23 billion rupees ($88.6 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed. * Jan-March GDP and Infrastructure output data for April will be keenly watched by investors. * Among stocks, Larsen & Toubro and Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd will be in the radar as they will report March quarter earnings on Friday. ($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees) (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)