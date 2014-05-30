* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening unchanged at 8.67 percent on caution ahead of GDP data later in the day and central bank policy review on June 3. * U.S. benchmark Treasury yields inched up from 11-month lows on Thursday as data showed the U.S. economy shrank for the first time in three years in the first quarter but did not alter the view of a solid rebound this spring. * The Reserve Bank of India will sell 160-billion-rupee ($2.71 billion) worth of bonds on Friday, which includes a new 14-year paper. * India central bank will also conduct a 14-day term repo auction for 600 billion rupees on May 30. * A Reuters poll of 48 economists predicts no clear improvement in Asia's third-largest economy, which is likely to have grown by 4.8 percent from a year earlier, a tad better than 4.7 percent in the quarter to end-December. * On monetary policy, a Reuters poll out on Wednesday showed all but three of the 52 economists polled on May 15-27 expect the RBI to keep interest rates on hold. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.64-8.70 percent band during the session. ($1 = 58.7750 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)