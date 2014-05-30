* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.65 percent in range-bound trade on some value buying by traders but sharp gains unlikely before the bond auction worth 160 billion rupees ($2.71 billion), which includes a new 14-year bond. * Investors also watching out for gross domestic product data for January-March, which may show the economy is likely to have grown by 4.8 percent from a year earlier, as per a Reuters poll. * The central bank will also conduct a 14-day term repo auction for 600 billion rupees later in the day. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.63-8.70 percent band during the session. ($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)