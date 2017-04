* Shares in India's Voltas Ltd surge 4 percent after Jan-March earnings came in sharply ahead of some analysts estimates, led by strong margin expansion in its cooling products business. * Jan-March margins for cooling products rose to 16.8 percent from 12.8 percent in the same quarter last year, Reuters calculations from company data show. * Voltas' March-quarter profit grew to 1 billion rupees from 89 million rupees in the same quarter last year. (link.reuters.com/tuc79v) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)