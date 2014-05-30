* Shares in India's DLF Ltd drop as much as 4.1 percent after its January-March earnings fell short of some analysts' estimates. * The real estate developer on Thursday reported a profit in the fourth quarter, helped by a gain from the sale of its Amanresorts luxury hotel chain. * The company's revenue was in line with estimates, but margins disappointed once again, Motilal Oswal Securities said in a note. * Weak demand and lack of fresh launch have resulted in deterioration in core operating cash flow as well, it added. * Shares in DLF were down 2.1 percent at 199.50 rupees at 0355 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)