* USD/INR weaker at 58.9600/58.9650 versus its previous close of 59.03/04, as dollar inflows from Yes Bank Ltd's share sale for as much as $500 million aiding the rupee's gains but month-end dollar demand from oil importers may limit the fall. * Also on watch would be India's January-March GDP data at 1200 GMT. * Investors eyeing the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy review on Tuesday for outlook on inflation and expectations on the new government's budget. A Reuters poll showed the RBI may hold rates steady in June. * The pair is seen moving in a 58.70 to 59.10 band during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)