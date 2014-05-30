* India's BSE index is up 0.3 percent, while the broader NSE index is 0.25 percent higher. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains 2 percent while Bharat Petroleum Corp is up 2.1 percent after January-March earnings beat some analysts estimates. * Larsen & Toubro is up 1.4 percent ahead of Jan-March earnings later in the day. * However, Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.7 percent after operating margin at its unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd lagged some analyst estimates for the March quarter. * Caution prevails ahead of Jan-March GDP and infrastructure output data for April later in the day and central bank's policy review on June 3. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)