* Shares of India's defence equipment manufacturers rally on media reports of potential increase in foreign direct investment limit in the sector from current 26 percent, multiple dealers say. (link.reuters.com/rad79v) * Bharat Electronics gains 3 percent, BEML surges 7 percent and Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co rises 5 percent. * A government spokesman did not respond to Reuters email and calls.