* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off lows at 8.64 percent compared with Thursday's close of 8.67 percent as traders make way ahead of the bond auction outcome due later in the session, but fall seen limited. * A Reuters poll showed the central bank may set 8.65 percent cut-off for the new 14-year bond, which is part of the 160-billion-rupee ($2.71 billion) auction. * Earlier, the 10-year bond yield had hit an over four-month low of 8.60 percent after the central bank Governor Raghuram Rajan said public expectations on inflation have come down and are expected to ease further on the government's plan to curb food inflation. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.59-8.67 percent band during the session. ($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)