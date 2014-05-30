* USD/INR trading little changed at 59.01/02 versus its previous close of 59.03/04 as good dollar selling from the share sale of Yes Bank gets offset by heavy demand from importers to meet month-end import commitments. * Importers, particularly oil firms, have been buying dollars heavily to meet their import commitments, dealers say. * India's Yes Bank Ltd raised $500 million in a share sale to institutional investors, two bankers involved in the deal said, the first of a raft of equity deals expected after a landslide election victory for new Prime Minister Narendra Modi. * Traders are also awaiting the Jan-March GDP data due to be released post market hours, around 1200 GMT. * The pair is seen holding in a 58.80 to 59.20 range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)