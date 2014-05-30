* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.05 percent and the broader NSE index falls 0.03 percent, failing to hold on to earlier gains. * Banking stocks are leading the fall, with State Bank of India falling 1.9 percent and HDFC Bank trading 1.3 percent lower. * Shares in Tata Motors Ltd are down 1.3 percent after its earnings missed some analysts' estimates. * However, shares in defence equipment makers rallied on media reports of potential increase in foreign direct investment limit in the sector from current 26 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)