* India's benchmark 10-year bond erases all intraday gains to fall on profit-taking, with the yield up 1 basis point at 8.68 percent, and as the bond supply of 160 billion rupees ($2.71 billion) hit the market after the successful auction. * The Reserve Bank of India set a cut-off of 8.60 percent on the new 14-year bond, below a Reuters poll projection of 8.65 percent. But most other bonds were in line with expectations. * Investors watching out for the RBI's monetary policy review on Tuesday for further direction on inflation outlook and rates. * Earlier in the session, the 10-year bond yield fell to a more than four-month low of 8.60 percent after RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said public expectations on inflation have come down and are expected to ease further on the government's plan to curb food inflation. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in an 8.65-8.70 percent band until close. ($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)