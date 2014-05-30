* USD/INR trading at 59.08/09 versus its previous close of 59.03/04 as month-end dollar demand from importers helps following ebbing flows from the share sale of Yes Bank which had hurt the pair earlier. * Importers, particularly oil firms, have been buying dollars heavily to meet their import commitments, dealers say. * India's Yes Bank Ltd raised $500 million in a share sale to institutional investors, two bankers involved in the deal said, the first of a raft of equity deals expected after a landslide election victory for new Prime Minister Narendra Modi. * Inflows from the share sale had pushed the pair as low as 58.9250 earlier in the session. * Traders are also awaiting the Jan-March GDP data due to be released after market hours, around 1200 GMT. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)