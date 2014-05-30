GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip amid N. Korea concerns, dollar up on Mnuchin comments
* Dollar strengthens after Mnuchin supports stronger currency
* India's defensive stocks from pharmaceutical, utilities and consumer sectors surge in late trade on institutional buying aimed to reduce volatility and risk in portfolios, multiple dealers say. * In healthcare stocks, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories gains 3.5 percent, Cipla Ltd rises 3 percent and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries jumps 5 percent. * In Utilities, NTPC surges 6 percent and Tata Power Co gains 3.5 percent. * Also, Hindustan Unilever surges 7.1 percent on defensive buying and some inflows on account of MSCI rebalancing, dealers add. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* FTSE China A50 +0.1 pct, BNY Mellon ADR China Select Index +0.7 pct