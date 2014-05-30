* India's debt and foreign exchange markets are preparing for a pause in interest rates by the central bank at its policy review on Tuesday but the tone of the policy and the bank's view on inflation will be closely monitored. * Traders expect the rupee and bonds to remain largely unaffected if the policy review is in line with expectations. * All but three of the 52 economists polled by Reuters on May 15-27 expect the RBI to hold key policy rates steady in its monetary policy review on Tuesday. * The rupee is expected to trade with a slight weakening bias next week and hold in a range of 58.85 to 59.65 to a dollar, dealers said. * The 10-year paper is seen in a range of 8.55 percent to 8.75 percent. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: HSBC Markit Manufacturing PMI at 10:30 a.m. Tues: Cbank to release monetary policy review at 11:00 a.m. Wed: HSBC Markit Services PMI at 10:30 a.m. Fri: Foreign exchange reserves data at 5:00 p.m. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)