* Indian shares are set to open flat on Monday as caution prevails a day ahead of the monetary policy review. * All but three of the 52 economists polled by Reuters expect the RBI to hold key policy rates steady in its monetary policy review on Tuesday. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index falls 0.1 percent. * Tokyo shares led Asia higher early on Monday, lifted by another closing record on Wall Street and upbeat China data, while the euro held recent gains against the dollar but remained shaky ahead of a closely watched European Central Bank meeting. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 29.77 billion rupees ($503.8 million) on Friday, which includes about $364 million from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increasing its stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank, provisional exchange data show. * Auto stocks such as Mahindra and Mahindra would be on the radar after monthly sales numbers. ($1 = 59.0900 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)