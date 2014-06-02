* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield could open marginally higher after the central bank announced the first ever reverse term repo auction late on Friday. Yields had ended at 8.64 percent on Friday. * Traders, however, expect yields to remain rangebound ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday. * India's central bank on Friday announced its first-ever term reverse repo auction to drain excess cash from the banking system, which traders attributed to bunched-up government spending after elections. * All but three of the 52 economists polled by Reuters on May 15-27 expect the RBI to hold key policy rates steady in its monetary policy review on Tuesday. * The 10-year paper is seen in an 8.60 to 8.70 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)