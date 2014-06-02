* USD/INR seen rising from its Friday's close of 59.10/11, tracking the dollar's gains against other Asian units with traders awaiting the local share market open for cues on foreign fund flows. * Almost all Asian currencies also trading weaker against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore trading marginally lower. The local market will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Traders will remain cautious of adding large positions ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday. All but three of the 52 economists polled by Reuters on May 15-27 expect the RBI to hold key policy rates steady in its monetary policy review on Tuesday. * The pair seen trading at 59.33/35 in the offshore non-deliverable forwards. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)