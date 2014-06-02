* Credit Suisse downgrades Coal India to "neutral" from "outperform" but raises its target price to 380 rupees from 330 rupees. * The investment bank says Coal India "is cheap no longer" while noting "it is difficult to see volumes improving within 3-4 years." * Still, Credit Suisse says Coal India shares have uspide risk until the government's restructuring plans are unveiled. * Prime Minister Modi is exploring breaking up Coal India and opening up the sector to foreign investment, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on May 21. * "Till government's plans for restructuring are known, CIL can become a concept stock with upside risk," Credit Suisse said in a note on Monday. * Coal India shares are down 0.4 percent at 0400 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)