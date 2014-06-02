* USD/INR edges up to 59.1650/1700 from its previous close of 59.10/11, tracking the dollar's strength against Asian currencies but broader gains seen capped ahead of the RBI's monetary policy review on Tuesday. * Almost all Asian currencies also trading weaker against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * All but three of the 52 economists polled by Reuters expect the RBI to hold key policy rates steady in its monetary policy review on Tuesday. * The pair seen trading in 59.10 to 59.30 range during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)