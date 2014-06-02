* Shares in HDFC Bank gain 1.2 percent, while Hindustan Unilever falls 2.2 percent, as changes by MSCI to its global indices became effective after the close of markets on Friday. * HDFC Bank, whose weighting was cut, rose 2.4 percent since the announcement on May 14 as of Friday's close, under-performing a 4.4 percent gain in the NSE bank index. * Hindustan Unilever, whose weighting was increased, rose 4.5 percent since the announcement, as of Friday's close, compared with a fall of 3.2 percent in the industry-sub index. * Aurobindo Pharma, the lone addition to the MSCI India index in the May review, which rose 8.9 percent since then, is also down 4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)