* Shares in Indian Hotels Co Ltd, controlled by Tata Group, fell as much as 5.6 percent after the company's net loss for the January-March quarter widened to a bigger-than-expected 3.65 billion rupees ($61.77 million) from 3.39 billion rupees a year ago. * Elara Capital cited a "sharp drop" in domestic business as a factor behind the loss, which offset "healthy" sales growth in overseas subsidiaries. * Shares in the company were down 2.68 percent at 87.15 rupees at 0419 GMT.