* India's BSE index gains 0.52 percent, while the broader NSE index rises 0.58 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 29.77 billion rupees ($503.8 million) on Friday, which includes about $364 million from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increasing its stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank, provisional exchange data shows. * The net purchases mark their first after selling in five out of six sessions. * But some caution is expected to prevail ahead of the RBI's policy review on Tuesday. The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold. * Larsen & Toubro gains 4.6 percent after the engineering company's fourth-quarter profit beat analyst forecasts. * NMDC gains 4 percent after the miner said on Friday its January-March profit rose by 34 percent to 19.62 billion rupees ($332 million) * HDFC Bank gains 1.2 percent, while Hindustan Unilever falls 2.2 percent as changes by MSCI to its global indices became effective after the close of markets on Friday. ($1 = 59.0900 Indian Rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)