* USD/INR erases all gains to turn weaker on the day at 59.0925/0975 from its previous close of 59.10/11, tracking strength in local shares and as banks were spotted selling dollars on behalf of corporate clients. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 29.77 billion rupees ($503.8 million) on Friday, which includes about $364 million from the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increasing its stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank provisional exchange data shows. * The net purchases come after foreign investors had sold in five out of six sessions until Thursday. * The pair seen in a tight range during the session ahead of RBI's monetary policy review. * All but three of the 52 economists polled by Reuters expect the RBI to hold key policy rates steady in its monetary policy review on Tuesday. * The pair seen trading in 59.05 to 59.20 range during the session. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)