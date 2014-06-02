* India's state-run banks gain on continued speculation the government would consider selling some of its holdings and inject capital. * Domestic newswire Cogencis reported on Monday India was "seriously working" on a plan to transfer its equity in public sector banks to a holding company, citing an unnamed government official. * State Bank of India gains 2.5 percent, Canara Bank surges 5 percent, while Bank of India rises 3.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)