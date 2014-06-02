* Shares in India's Hero MotoCorp Ltd gain as much as 2.4 percent after Morgan Stanley upgrades the motorcycle maker to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and raises its price target to 2,723 rupees from 1,747 rupees. * The investment bank cites expectations of a turnaround in the two-wheeler sector in fiscal 2015, potentially leading to stronger earnings, while also noting attractive valuations. * Shares in Hero MotoCorp were up 1.4 percent at 2,380 rupees at 0801 GMT. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)