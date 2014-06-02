* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 1 basis point at 8.65 percent, with investors preferring to stay light ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Tuesday. * All but three of the 52 economists polled by Reuters on May 15-27 expect the RBI to hold key policy rates steady in its monetary policy review on Tuesday. * Traders will closely monitor the tone of the central bank's policy review to gauge the forward guidance on rates and other economic indicators. * India's first-ever term reverse repo auction to drain cash met with a poor response as expected on Monday as market participants believed liquidity was not as flush as the central bank was anticipating. * The 10-year paper is seen in an 8.60 to 8.70 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)