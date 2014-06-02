* USD/INR recoups all losses to turn stronger on the day at 59.1350/1400 from its previous close of 59.10/11, as large state-owned banks are spotted buying dollars for oil companies but broader gains seen capped due to strength in local equities. * Local shares stronger due to gains in blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro after earnings, while financial stocks extend gains a day ahead of the central bank's policy review. * The pair seen in a range of 59.10 to 59.20 until close. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)