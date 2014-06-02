UPDATE 1-ECB can provide emergency cash to French banks if needed -Nowotny
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
June 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2021
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 101.586
Spread Mid-swaps
Underlying govt bond Flat, equivalent to 31.5bp
Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date June 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BBVA & Credit Agricole CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 15 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.7 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0918749622
SHANGHAI, April 22 China's securities regulator has fined a former Shenzhen bourse official 251 million yuan ($36.5 million) for making illegal trades to profit from company IPOs, underscoring Beijing's drive to root out bad behaviour in its equities markets.