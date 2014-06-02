UPDATE 1-ECB can provide emergency cash to French banks if needed -Nowotny
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
June 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Barclays Bank Plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date June 10, 2024
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.127
Reoffer price 99.127
Yield 2.349 pct
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 99.5bp
Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
Payment Date June 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS1075218799
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Nowotny doesn't expect need for ELA after France's vote Sunday
SHANGHAI, April 22 China's securities regulator has fined a former Shenzhen bourse official 251 million yuan ($36.5 million) for making illegal trades to profit from company IPOs, underscoring Beijing's drive to root out bad behaviour in its equities markets.