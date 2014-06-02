June 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Barclays Bank Plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 10, 2024

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.127

Reoffer price 99.127

Yield 2.349 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 99.5bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date June 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN XS1075218799

