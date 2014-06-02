June 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower PGE Sweden AB (Publ)

Guarantor PGE polska Grupa Energetyczna SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 9, 2019

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.454

Yield 1.74 pct

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, ING & Societe Generale

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1075312626

