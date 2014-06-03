* Indian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday ahead of RBI policy review at 11 am local time, following gains in other Asian stocks and foreign investor buying. * NSE index futures traded on the Singapore Exchange up 0.32 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index gains 0.2 percent. * Markets await the Reserve Bank of India's policy review, with most analysts expecting the central bank to keep interest rates on hold but to ease up a bit on its tough inflation rhetoric in a conciliatory gesture to the new Narendra Modi government. * The Nikkei-led Asian shares higher on Tuesday, supported by solid U.S. and Chinese manufacturing data, while the euro dragged its feet near a 3 1/2-month low on expectations of fresh monetary easing by the European Central Bank. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 2.34 billion rupees ($39.60 million) on Monday, provisional exchange data show. ($1 = 59.0950 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)